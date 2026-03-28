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Stock market holidays next week: NSE, BSE closed on these 2 days - check dates

Stock market holidays next week: NSE, BSE closed on these 2 days - check dates

Looking at the broader calendar, the exchanges have outlined a total of 16 trading holidays for 2026. With the recent Ram Navami holiday, four of these scheduled market-offs have already passed.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Mar 28, 2026 11:27 AM IST
Stock market holidays next week: NSE, BSE closed on these 2 days - check dates(Pic: AI image for representational purposes only/Google Gemini)

Stock market holiday 2026: The domestic equity markets,the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), would be closed for two days next week, making it a short trading window of just three days for investors.

According to the exchanges holiday calendar, trading operations across the equity and equity derivative segments will be halted on Tuesday, March 31, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. Just a few days later, Dalal Street will take another break, shutting its doors on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday.

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Meanwhile, just this week, traders navigated a mid-week breather, with the markets remaining shut on Thursday for Ram Navami.

When trading resumed after the Ram Navami break, it was a selloff session. Heading into the weekend on Friday, the BSE Sensex took a hit, plummeting 1,690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to crash at 73,583.22. The NSE Nifty, painted a similar picture, falling 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to end at 22,819.60.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would suspend its morning trading session on Tuesday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. However, traders can jump back into action when the evening session kicks off from 5 pm. For Good Friday, MCX would be completely closed for the day.

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Upcoming market holidays in 2026

Looking at the broader calendar, the exchanges have outlined a total of 16 trading holidays for 2026. With the recent Ram Navami holiday, four of these scheduled market-offs have already passed.

Here is the full list of remaining stock market holidays for the year:

Stock market holidays
Source: BSE / Stock market holidays 2026

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 28, 2026 11:27 AM IST
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