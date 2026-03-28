IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign without MS Dhoni, as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is set to miss the opening phase of the tournament due to injury. The franchise confirmed on Saturday that Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and is likely to be unavailable for the first two weeks of the season, which kicks off on March 28.

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In a social media update, CSK said Dhoni’s recovery is underway but will take time, effectively ruling him out of the team’s initial fixtures. The five-time champions open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, followed by matches against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals during this period.

Official Statement



MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.



Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

At 44, Dhoni is set to become the oldest player to feature in IPL history if he returns later in the tournament, surpassing former Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Pravin Tambe. He already holds the record for the most appearances in the league, having played 278 matches so far, underlining his longevity and impact in the competition.

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Despite Dhoni’s absence, CSK are unlikely to face a major setback in the wicketkeeping department. The squad has multiple options to fill the role, including Sanju Samson, along with Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel, providing flexibility for team combinations in the early matches.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has remained a central figure for CSK in the IPL. However, recurring fitness concerns have surfaced in recent seasons, particularly involving knee issues. Even so, he has consistently turned up for the franchise and played a key role both on and off the field.

Last season, Dhoni featured in all 14 matches despite physical challenges, though CSK endured a disappointing campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table and becoming the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention. Batting lower down the order, he scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17. He also stepped in as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined early in the tournament with an elbow fracture, once again highlighting his leadership value to the side.