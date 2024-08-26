'Batenge toh katenge...look at Bangladesh': Yogi Adityanath calls for unity amid attacks on Hindus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for unity, saying the strength of the nation lay in staying united. Referring to Bangladesh, where Hindus have faced repeated attacks since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Adityanath said those mistakes should not be repeated here in India. Without naming Hindus, he warned that if "we are divided, we will be cut off".

"Brothers and sisters, nothing can be done without unity; nothing can be achieved. The nation will be strong only if we stay united and virtuous. If we are divided, we will be cut off. You see what’s happening in Bangladesh, don’t you? Those mistakes should not be repeated here. If we divide, we will be cut off," the chief minister said while speaking at a Janmashtami event in Agra.

This is the second time in the last two days the chief minister spoke on Bangladesh. On Sunday, Adityanath hit out at the opposition parties, saying their leaders can see Palestine, but they can't see Bangladesh. "Because temples are being destroyed and Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh," he said.

The chief minister said the opposition was not concerned about attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh because if they speak, their vote bank will be upset.

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav reacted to this statement, saying Yogi's remarks on Bangladesh indicated his aspirations for the Prime Minister's position. "This isn't the first time he's hinted at it. I trust that the officials in Delhi will make it clear that he shouldn't interfere in their matters," Yadav said.



