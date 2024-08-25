'Be cautious of such double standards': Mayawati blasts Congress for ignoring Ambedkar, asks Rahul Gandhi...

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after it organised a Constitution Samman Ceremony in Prayagraj. During the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi spoke of Dalits and STs and their representation in the government.

While he blamed the BJP government, Mayawati criticised the grand old party for ignoring Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. "The followers of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will never forgive the Congress Party, which organized the Constitution Samman Ceremony in Prayagraj yesterday, for not honoring Baba Saheb, the chief architect of the Constitution, with the title of Bharat Ratna both during his lifetime and after his death," she said in a tweet.

1. कल प्रयागराज में संविधान सम्मान समारोह करने वाली कांग्रेस पार्टी को बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के अनुयायी कभी माफ नहीं करेंगे, जिसने संविधान के मुख्य निर्माता बाबा साहेब को उनके जीते-जी व देहान्त के बाद भी भारतरत्न की उपाधि से सम्मानित नहीं किया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 25, 2024

The BSP supremo also recalled that when Kanshi Ram died, the Congress, having a government in the centre, did not declare a single day of national mourning in his honour and neither did the Samajwadi Party government declare a state mourning in Uttar Pradesh. "Be cautious of such double standards of thinking, behaviour and character."

Kanshi Ram, who founded BSP, died on 18 September 2003.

During his speech at Prayagraj, Gandhi on Saturday reiterated his commitment for the nationwide caste census. During the address at 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', the Congress MP said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners. He alleged that without the participation of “90 per cent” of its people, the country cannot operate.

"I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," he said.

"They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become superpower. How have we become superpower when 90 per cent people has no participation?" he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country. Gandhi alleged that the BJP might say that he was trying to divide the country with his demand of a caste census.

Mayawati, however, asked the Congress why it did not conduct caste census during its time in the Centre. "Why did the Congress not conduct the National Caste Census in its government before the BJP came to power at the Centre, that they are talking about it now, answer? Whereas the BSP has always been in favour of it, because its conduct is very important in the interest of the weaker sections."

She also suggested that forming an alliance with SP or Congress will not be in favour of the SC, ST, and OBCs. "Will it be in the interest of SC, ST and OBC classes to form an alliance with these anti-reservation parties like SP and Congress etc. in any election? This will not happen at all, so now they have to stand on their own, this is the advice."