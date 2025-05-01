‘Be responsible’: Supreme Court refuses to hear Pahalgam attack plea, says will demoralise forces

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition seeking a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that such a move could demoralise the security forces. The court criticised the petitioners, emphasising the need to consider the "sensitivity" of the issue before filing such pleas.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Justice Surya Kant remarked, "Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards your country also. This is the crucial hour when each and every Indian has joined hands to fight terrorism. Don't demoralise the forces. Look at the sensitivity of the issue."

The petition had requested the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, which resulted in 26 fatalities. The court highlighted that the role of judges is to resolve disputes, not conduct investigations.

"Since when have we acquired expertise of investigation? You are asking a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate. They can only adjudicate. Don't ask us to pass an order," the court stated, admonishing the petitioner.

Advertisement

The petitioner faced further criticism after seeking directions to protect Kashmiri students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir, claiming they were being attacked following the Pahalgam incident.

The court questioned the petitioner, "Are you sure about the prayer you are making? First you ask a retired Supreme Court judge to probe. They cannot investigate. Then you ask for guidelines, compensation, then directions to press council. You force us to read all these things at night, and now you speak for students."

While allowing the withdrawal of the plea, the Supreme Court suggested that the petitioner could approach the concerned High Court regarding the issues faced by students from Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, one of the deadliest terror incidents in Kashmir, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating the attack, which was executed by two Lashkar terrorists and a local terrorist.