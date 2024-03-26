'Because of Siraj-ud-Daullah's torture': Rajmata Amrita Roy fires back at TMC over 'sided with British' charge

To checkmate Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the royal family's Rajmata Amrita Roy in West Bengal's Krishnanagar. The Rajmata will be taking on the ruling TMC's fiery leader Mahua Moitra, in what could turn out a close contest as the royal family of Krishnanagar is still revered in Bengal.

Sensing the threat, the TMC has started digging out the history of the royal family. The party on Monday claimed that the family of Rajmata (Queen Mother) had sided with the British when the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-Daulah, was fighting against British rule.

Maharaja Krishna Chandra Roy ruled Krishnanagar from 1728 to 1783. TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleged that Raja Krishnachandra Roy had helped the British when Siraj-ud-Daulah was fighting against British rule. "History says the royal family of Krishnanagar helped the Britishers when Siraj-ud-Daulah fought against the British. Raja Krishnachandra Roy had helped the British forces," he told India Today.

"It's quite obvious that (Veer) Savarkar's party, which is responsible for the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, would nominate someone from a family, which supported the British. On the other hand, Mahua Moitra is fighting against corruption in the country," Ghosh said, taking a dig at the BJP.

However, Roy dismissed the allegations, saying they were "false". "This is something that I think every Bengali and every Indian will agree that whatever is being told about my family is entirely false. The allegation is Raja Krishnachandra Roy had sided with the British. Why did he do that? It's because of the torture of Siraj-ud-Daullah," she said.

"If he had not done that, would Hinduism have survived here? Would Sanatana Dharma have survived? No. Then, he would have been transformed into another identity. If that's the case, why can't we say that the Maharaja saved us from an anti-communal strike," Roy said.

Mahua Moitra bagged the Krishnanagar seat in 2019. However, she was disqualified as an MP last year in the cash-for-query case.