Meet Amrita Roy, BJP's Krishnanagar Lok Sabha election candidate to take on TMC's Mahua Moitra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated 'Rajmata' (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy to contest from the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal, where she will face Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. Roy's name was included in the BJP's fifth list of 111 candidates released on Sunday.

Moitra's opponent was revealed shortly after she criticized the saffron party for not announcing its candidate for Krishnangar, a seat that has been held by the TMC since 2009.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year for "unethical conduct," secured victory in the Krishnanagar seat during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She won after Mamata Banerjee denied a ticket to Tapas Paul.

Who is Amrita Roy?

Amrita Roy is from the royal family of Krishnanagar and holds the title of 'Rajmata of the Rajbari,' which means she is the Queen Mother of the constituency's royal palace.

Amrita Roy was chosen as a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election shortly after rumors suggested that the saffron party might nominate a member of the royal Maharaja Krishnachandra's family to contest against Moitra.

Roy officially joined the BJP on March 20 this year, with West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in attendance.

According to a media report, the district leadership initially considered nominating Roy as a Lok Sabha candidate. It's noteworthy that a candidate from the royal palace of Krishnanagar directly links Maharaja Krishna Chandra Roy's name with politics, as his legacy is still revered and celebrated in the state.

After her candidacy was announced, Roy stated to Anandabazar Online, "Everyone is aware of the contributions of King Krishnachandra to Nadia's history. The role of the Krishnanagar royal family in India's independence is still remembered by all... I have entered the electoral arena not just as a member of the royal family but to represent the common people. I hope to receive the blessings of the people wholeheartedly."

In its fifth list, the BJP announced 19 Lok Sabha candidates from West Bengal, bringing the total number of nominees from the state to 38. It's important to note that West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.