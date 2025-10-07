'Bengal deserves better': Smriti Irani blasts Mamata govt after BJP leaders assaulted in Jalpaiguri

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hit out at the West Bengal government following an attack on BJP leaders, including an MP and an MLA, in flood-hit North Bengal. Irani described the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh as a reflection of the "decay of both morality and governance" in the state.

"The brutal attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh, who were only helping flood victims in West Bengal, reflects the decay of both morality and governance in the state," Irani wrote on X. "Law and order in Bengal lie in ruins, replaced by organised violence and arrogance of power. From Sandeshkhali to Nagrakata, TMC's rule reeks of fear and lawlessness. Bengal deserves better than this goondaism disguised as governance."

The attack on the two BJP leaders occurred on Monday in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, while they were visiting relief sites after landslides and floods devastated the region. The natural calamity left 30 dead, with many more still missing. Both Murmu and Ghosh were reportedly attacked by a mob, allegedly aligned with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), while they were attempting to provide aid to flood victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, calling the assault on the BJP leaders “outright appalling” and highlighting the “absolutely pathetic law and order situation” in the state. He urged BJP workers to continue supporting the ongoing rescue operations.

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Modi of politicising a natural disaster. Banerjee, who was overseeing relief efforts in North Bengal, expressed her dismay at the Prime Minister's remarks. "It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation,” she said in a statement on X.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also targeted the Mamata government for the attack on BJP leaders. "This appalling incident lays bare the complete breakdown of law and order under the TMC ruled State Government & its shocking apathy towards those suffering from the calamity," he said. "The TMC has stooped to a new low, resorting to violence to hide its incompetence and insensitivity. BJP workers will not be intimidated and will continue to serve the people of West Bengal with resolve and compassion."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Murmu and Ghosh were "brutally attacked in the presence of the Mamata-police."

However, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha claimed that the locals were "agitated" due to their suffering and desperation, while the BJP leaders were seen as using the situation for media coverage. "We do not support any violence, but the incident was an outcome of their own provocation," Guha said.



