Bengalureans spent 132 hours in traffic on an average in 2023, says TomTom report

Bengaluru is the sixth most congested city in the world, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023.

The travel time within the city, in 2022, was about 30 minutes for a 10 km drive. This time has now been reduced to 28 minutes for the same distance.

London tops the chart as the most congested city, recording 37 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10km. This is one minute more than in 2022 and nearly two minutes more than in 2021. Dublin, Ireland; Toronto, Canada; Milan, Italy and Lima, Peru take second, third, fourth and fifth spots.

The ‘worst day’ for travelling in Bengaluru in 2023 was Wednesday, September 27, when it took nearly 33 minutes to cover a 10 km distance, largely because of 'an extended weekend'.

Outer Ring Road is a major choke point. Bengalureans on an average spent 132 hours in traffic over the course of a year, driving at an average speed of 18 km/hr. An extra 15 minutes are spent during the morning rush hour, and 19 minutes during the evening rush hour for a 10 km trip, the report said.

The overall time, however, was spent in traffic in 2023 was 1 hour and 44 minutes less than in 2022.

The ‘worst rush hour’ for driving in Bengaluru is on Fridays between 6 pm and 7 pm, with an average travel time of nearly 36 minutes to cover a distance of 10 km, the report noted.