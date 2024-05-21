Bengaluru airport revokes entry fee for private, commercial vehicles hours after notification

The Bengaluru airport authorities have revoked the new fee structure, hours after it was notified. The new fee structure mandated private and commercial vehicles to pay a certain amount to enter the airport premises.

The notification indicated that travel to and from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru would become expensive beginning Monday. Private vehicles (whiteboard) would be required to pay a fee of up to Rs 150 for 7-14 minutes. Anything below seven minutes for private vehicles would not be charged.

Commercial vehicles, including cabs, were mandated to pay an entry fee of Rs 150 for up to seven minutes. It would increase to Rs 300 if these vehicles exceeded the seven-minute mark.

Buses would be charged an entry fee of Rs 600, while tempo travellers would have to pay Rs 300.

The new charge board that was installed at the airport read that unattended vehicles and vehicles staying beyond 15 minutes would be towed to the nearest police station at the owner's cost.

Loss of ticket would amount to a fee of Rs 600, and no driver should leave the vehicle unattended, the notice read.

The new fee structure was applicable at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

