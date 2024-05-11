‘World needs Indian leadership’: Tech Japan founder Naotaka Nishiyama commends India after moving to Bengaluru

Naotaka Nishiyama, the founder of Tech Japan, announced his relocation to India in a LinkedIn post, calling it a "definitely big new chapter" in his life.

In a post, he wrote, “The time has finally come. I’m relocating to India and I’m going to start living in Bengaluru tomorrow. I have been visiting in India for almost 10 years, but this is the first time for me to “actually live" there. This is a definitely big new chapter in my life."

It has been a month since Nishiyama has been living Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru, and he recently again took to LinkedIn talking about his experience in the nation.

He said, “It has been a month since I moved to India, and once again I am amazed at the diversity of values in India.It is a miracle that India is one country despite being a large country with various religions, races, and values. It is a good opportunity to think about leadership, as India is in the election season now.”

Talking about how working in India is better than Japan, he further wrote, “Japan: From a homogeneous environment, confine and control within a small framework of homogeneous values. India: From a diverse environment, move forward by creating a large framework that can encompass heterogeneous values. The India way’s leadership the world needs today.

Nishiyama also commended the business strong-hold of India he commenced Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella of achieving wonders in their fields.

“They were born in India, educated in India, and then went to the U.S. for graduate school. In other words, it is only because India embodies both competition and collaboration that it is capable of leadership in a global organization.”

Towards the end of his post, he talked about he would like to learn from this Indian leadership and apply it to the fullest in the management of his own organisation.