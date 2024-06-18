Bengaluru Court extends Prajwal Revanna's judicial custody for another 14 days

In a significant development, the judicial custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is charged with the allegations of rape and sexual abuse involving multiple women, has been extended by a Bengaluru court for an additional 14 days.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court extended his custody, prompting the Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to transfer him to Parappana Agrahara prison.

Prajwal Revanna, aged 33, was apprehended by Karnataka Police officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport upon his return from Germany on May 31. He had departed for Germany on April 27, a day after the elections in Hassan.

Following a 'Blue Corner Notice' issued by Interpol at the SIT's behest via the Central Bureau of Investigation, Revanna was arrested on charges filed against him in Holenarasipura, Hassan district, on April 28. Subsequently, a Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18, as requested by the SIT.

With three cases of sexual assault against him, including allegations of rape, Revanna's legal woes have mounted. The controversy surrounding him escalated after explicit videos purportedly featuring him circulated on social media platforms.

The disturbing incidents surfaced with the circulation of pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna in Hassan prior to the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. In light of the serious accusations, the JD(S) took swift action and suspended him from the party.

The legal proceedings and investigations surrounding Prajwal Revanna continue, marking a challenging chapter in the former MP's political and personal life.

