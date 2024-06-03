Bengaluru rains break 133-year-old record: City receives 140.7 mm rainfall over the weekend

Heavy rains battering Bengaluru for the past few days have broken a 133-year-old record for the highest recorded rainfall in a single in June. The city received over 100 mm of rainfall on Sunday alone, along with gusty winds.

The Karnataka Weather Department also notified that the city had recorded 140.7 mm of rain over the weekend, exceeding the 110.3 mm average for the month.

Rainfall stats for BENGALURU city via IMD & @KarnatakaSNDMC ending at 8 AM #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains



City IMD: 111mm, broke its 133 year old record of the highest ever rainfall in a single day in June & crossed the June month average of 110.3mm in a single day, going past… https://t.co/dxN9vDNKMg pic.twitter.com/P8mxqLgD6R — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) June 3, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until June 5, forecasting cloudy skies with frequent rains and thundershowers.

The heavy rains disrupted the regular commute throughout the city, resulting in massive traffic jams that were caused by uprooted trees and waterlogging on several roads. The heavy rains caused heavy congestion on roads for a few hours.

On Sunday night, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange notice, alerting Bengaluru residents to the possibility of strong winds.

In the meantime, hundreds of passengers were impacted when a tree branch, in an unusual incident, fell across the Bengaluru metro viaduct track between Trinity and MG Road stations.

"Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road," Namma Metro of Bengaluru stated in a statement. Only trains between Indiranagar and Whitefield and MG Road and Challaghatta were running starting at 7:26 pm. Efforts were underway to clean the branch and for the metro to return to regular operations.

Soon after the metro authorities also notified that the metro operations were resumed. Trains were operating as usual on the Purple Line, with normal services restored.

Monsoon arrived early in Karnataka this time, this was just three days after

The early arrival of the monsoon in Karnataka, just three days after entering Kerala. The early arrival this year was a much-welcomed change from last year’s delay that had left over 220 of 236 taluks in Karnataka hit by drought.