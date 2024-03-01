Bengaluru: Rameshwaram Cafe blast a terror attack, CM Siddaramaiah confirms IED use

An explosion at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Friday left at least 9 people injured, as confirmed by Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. Dismissing a gas leak as the cause, CM Siddaramaiah stated that CCTV footage showed a man placing a bag in the cafe.

“It is not a high-intensity blast but an improvised one,” he added.

Those injured in the explosion, including hotel staff, have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident took place around 1 pm during the busy lunch hour, with crowds from nearby offices typically gathered at the bustling cafe in east Bengaluru.

“At 1.08 pm today, the fire department received a call about LPG leakage fire in the cafe. When our officers and teams reached the spot, there was no fire or flame. A bag which was lying behind a woman who was sitting with six other customers at the eatery exploded. It is suspected that the explosion could have been caused due to some object in that bag,” TN Shivashankar, Director of Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services department told PTI.

He further added that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Forensic teams are actively working to determine the precise cause of the explosion. Those injured have been distributed among various hospitals for medical treatment, with a total of two staff members and seven customers reported among the victims.

At the scene, a bomb disposal squad and forensic teams are meticulously investigating the incident, leaning towards the suspicion that a bag with an object inside might have triggered the blast.

Contrary to earlier suspicions, the fire department on Friday has dismissed the possibility of an explosive device, revealing that a woman's handbag was discovered at the blast site.

