Best plane in the world and a warning on rivals: Russia confirms Su-57 talks during Putin's visit

Russia on Tuesday confirmed that talks on the Su-57 fighter jet will be on the table when President Vladimir Putin arrives in India this week, but it warned that Moscow remains cautious of rivals attempting to disrupt the process.

"It is not an over exaggeration, it is the best plane in the world. And Su57 will be on the agenda during the coming visit," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said during a press briefing, ahead of Putin's upcoming visit on December 4-5. "Let's not talk about the details. There are a lot of competitors, and some of the competitors are not sticking their business to international law. So, sometimes they can do bad things in order to make unjust competition."

Putin's trip for the 23rd Annual Summit comes as India prepares to open discussions on acquiring Su-57 jets and an advanced missile defence shield.

Bloomberg has reported that India plans to explore options for both the Su-57 and the S-500 system, building on long-running cooperation that already includes S-400 batteries, Sukhoi-30 and MiG-29 production, T-90 tanks, stealth frigates, Kamov helicopters and the jointly developed BrahMos missile and AK-203 rifle.

On the broader relationship, Peskov said Russia continues to play a key role in India's energy security. "Russia continues to be a crucial energy supplier to India at competitive prices. And we have no doubt that this trade brings enormous benefits to India and is mutually beneficial at the same time."

The Kremlin Press Secretary further described bilateral ties as anchored in long-standing strategic trust. He said relations are based "on a deep historical experience of mutual understanding, partnership, and a shared vision of world events and a global system based on international law, the rule of law, and the ability to consider each other's interests."

Peskov also stressed that Moscow's priority is to keep cooperation insulated from outside interference. "What concerns us is how we are going to continue and increase the volume of our bilateral business with India without allowing anyone to interfere in it. And this will certainly be discussed."

Trade mechanisms, he said, now rely heavily on local currencies. "Almost all trade between Russia and India is conducted in national currencies. This is very important because in this way we protect our trade, the sovereignty of both countries, Russia and India, and our trade cooperation."

Peskov said the Kremlin expects a productive visit. Addressing trade imbalances, he added that Russia seeks to increase its imports from India. "We know that our Indian friends are concerned about this. By the way, we are jointly seeking opportunities to increase imports from India to Russia. We want to buy more from India."

He also said Moscow "hopes for the continuation" of cooperation with India in nuclear-sector projects.

India currently operates more than 200 Russian fighters and several S-400 systems, and the Indian Air Force has told the government that more advanced platforms will be needed to address squadron shortages. While talks on the Su-57 are expected to begin, officials say agreements are unlikely to be finalised during the visit.