'Best to avoid Trump until trade deal': Ex-Foreign Secretary backs PM's ASEAN absence 

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to skip the ASEAN summit in Malaysia was a prudent one, given US President Donald Trump's "unpredictability and loose talk," which he warned could carry political risks.

"The right decision by PM Modi. If Modi went to Kuala Lumpur a meeting with Trump would have had to be organised. Trump’s unpredictability and loose talk carries political risks. It is best to avoid a meeting with Trump unless the trade deal is sealed beforehand," Sibal wrote on X.

He added that negotiations should be left to officials rather than leaders. "The trade deal has to be finalised by the negotiators on both sides, not by the principals. Trump wants to set terms personally and publicly to get all the credit himself for any deal. He has also shown how he can embarrass other leaders with his brashness," Sibal said.

Prime Minister Modi would not travel to Malaysia for the ASEAN summit, which begins Sunday, due to scheduling issues. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the summit.

The ASEAN summit will be held in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28, with Trump and leaders of several dialogue partner countries expected to attend. Prime Minister Modi would participate virtually in the ASEAN-India summit session.

Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet, confirmed that he would be joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually. "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on X.

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney also weighed in, saying the move would be interpreted as a calculated diplomatic step. "Modi's decision to skip the Trump-attended ASEAN summit will be read as a deliberate move to keep his distance from the mercurial U.S. president, who has kept up the squeeze on India with high tariffs and secondary sanctions. Modi likely prefers to meet Trump only once a trade deal is in hand — not before," Chellaney said on X.

The ASEAN-India dialogue, established in 1992 and elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012, has grown into a key platform for regional cooperation. Modi has led India’s delegations to the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in recent years.

According to initial plans, the prime minister was expected to visit both Malaysia and Cambodia. However, with the Malaysia leg now cancelled, the Cambodia visit has been postponed as well.

