Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 25 crore workers to go on strike; services likely to be disrupted

More than 25 crore workers from sectors including banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, highways and construction are expected to participate in a nationwide general strike on Wednesday. The strike may disrupt services across the country. A forum of 10 central trade unions and their associates has called for the strike, termed as 'Bharat Bandh', to oppose what they describe as anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate government policies.

The forum stated that preparations are underway across formal and informal sectors to ensure the strike's success. Amarjeet Kaur of the All India Trade Union Congress said farmers and rural workers will also join the protest nationwide. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from Hind Mazdoor Sabha said that banking, postal, coal mining, factories and state transport services will be affected by the strike.

Last year, the forum submitted a 17-point charter of demands to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandavia. The unions said the government has not held the annual labour conference for the past 10 years and continues to make decisions against labour interests. The forum criticised the government's four labour codes, saying they weaken collective bargaining, restrict union activities and favour employers under the pretext of ease of doing business.

It also alleged that current economic policies have led to higher unemployment, rising prices of essentials, wage depression and cuts in social sector spending on education, health and basic amenities. These factors have increased inequalities and hardships for the poor, lower income groups and the middle class.

The unions accused the government of abandoning the welfare state model and working in the interests of foreign and Indian corporations, as seen in its policy approach. They have been opposing privatisation of public sector enterprises, outsourcing, contractorisation and casualisation of the workforce.

The four labour codes passed by Parliament are said to suppress trade unions, increase working hours, remove workers' rights to collective bargaining and strike, and decriminalise employer violations of labour laws.

The forum demands the government address unemployment, fill sanctioned posts, create more jobs, increase MGNREGA workers' days and wages, and enact similar laws for urban areas. Instead, it says the government is promoting the Employment Linked Incentive scheme to benefit employers.

The unions also criticised government departments for recruiting retired personnel instead of providing regular appointments to youth. This policy, seen in Railways, NMDC Ltd, steel and teaching sectors, harms growth in a country where 65 per cent of the population is under 35 and unemployment is highest among those aged 20 to 25.

Union leaders from NMDC Ltd, non-coal minerals, steel, state departments and public sector enterprises have given notices to join the strike. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' unions have extended support and plan large mobilisations in rural India.