'Close to deal with India': Trump’s August 1 tariff plan targets 14 countries. See who’s hit

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. is “close to making a deal with India,” highlighting it as a key partner while publicly escalating tariff threats against nations still stalling in trade talks.

“We've made a deal with the United Kingdom. We've made a deal with China. Others we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a letter. We're sending out letters to various countries telling them how much tariffs they have to pay. Some will maybe adjust a little bit depending if they have a cause, we're not going to be unfair about it,” Trump told reporters

Advertisement

Related Articles

Those letters, unveiled on Trump’s Truth Social platform, notify 14 countries of new tariff rates set to begin August 1. Among them, Japan and South Korea will face 25% duties, while Myanmar and Laos are hit with 40%. Other nations targeted include Bangladesh (35%), Serbia (35%), Cambodia (36%), Thailand (36%), South Africa (30%), and Malaysia (25%).

Trump’s letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba warned that “goods transhipped to evade a higher tariff will be subject to that higher tariff.” He also stated, “If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed 12 more letters were dispatched Monday. She emphasized the administration’s plan to develop “tailor-made trade plans for each and every country on this planet.”

Advertisement

Despite securing deals with the U.K., China, and Vietnam, Trump has made it clear that absent agreements, tariffs will be the default. His approach, rooted in reciprocal trade demands, continues to generate global market anxiety as the August implementation date nears.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba responded Sunday, saying he “won’t easily compromise.” India, while not yet finalized, remains high on Trump’s agenda as negotiations push forward.