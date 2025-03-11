Setback for Kejriwal: Court allows plea for FIR over alleged misuse of public funds

In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday allowed a petition seeking an FIR against him and others over allegations of misusing public funds for hoardings in Dwarka in 2019.

The case is based on a complaint filed in 2019 accusing Kejriwal, former AAP MLA Gulab Singh, and Dwarka Councillor Nitika Sharma of installing large hoardings using public money.

While a metropolitan magistrate had dismissed the complaint in 2022, a sessions court later overturned the decision, directing the magistrate to reconsider the matter. Following this, the magistrate has now entertained a fresh plea for an FIR to be registered.

In January 2025, Special Judge Vishal Gogne pointed out that the earlier dismissal order failed to determine whether the alleged offence was cognisable. The new petition, filed under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), allows the magistrate to direct the police to register an FIR and investigate a cognisable offence.

With the case back in focus, the court has directed police to file a compliance report by March 18. The ruling marks a significant legal challenge for Kejriwal.