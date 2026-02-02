Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower as markets gave a major thumbs down to the Union Budget and increased taxations on the stock market transactions. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,546.84 points, or 1.88 per cent, to settle at 80,722.94, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 495.20 points, or 1.96 per cent, to close at 24,825.45.

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Select buzzing stocks like Bharat Electronics, The Ramco Cements Ltd and NTPC are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 395-399 | Stop Loss: Rs 330

NTPC Ltd has witnessed a strong rebound from recent lows, followed by a sharp breakout and subsequent consolidation near higher levels. The stock has crossed above its key moving average and is now forming a tight sideways base, indicating a phase of consolidation after a vertical upmove. This price behavior typically reflects a continuation of a trend with fresh accumulation. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding in a bullish zone and MACD maintaining a positive crossover, suggesting strength in the underlying trend. A sustained move above the Rs 360 levels could trigger the next leg of uptrend, while the Rs 340-335 zone is expected to act as a strong support on declines, limiting near-term downside. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of 355-357 levels with the expected upside of Rs 395-399 levels with stop loss BELow Rs 330 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 485 | Stop Loss: Rs 428

BEL has delivered a decisive breakout above its long-term resistance trendline, supported by strong bullish candles. The stock is trading near Rs 448, holding above the breakout zone, which confirms strength with consolidated volumes above resistance. RSI is placed in the higher zone without negative divergence, suggesting momentum is intact. This breakout shifts the structure firmly in favour of bulls. As long as the stock remains above Rs 430–435, the upside trend is expected to continue towards the target price of Rs 500. Further momentum can push the stock towards higher targets in the coming sessions.

Recommended by: Master Capital Services



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The Ramco Cements | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,255-1,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,020

Ramco Cements can be seen trading in a well-defined consolidation range since last one month after a sustaineр recovery from lower levels. The stock has formed a higher base structure with multiple successful retests at its 200 days exponential moving average, indicating strong underlying support and accumulation on dectines. Recent price action shows a potential bullish continuation setup as price action has witnessed a breakout above the rectangle pattern after a series of prolonged consolidation which could open the door for further upside. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,100-1,120 levels for the expected upside of Rs 1,255-1,260 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,020 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities