Big boost for Kannada cinema: Siddaramaiah govt grants industry status, Rs 200 movie ticket cap, OTT platform

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that movie ticket prices across the state, including in multiplexes, will be capped at ₹200. The move, revealed during his 16th Budget presentation on March 7, aims to make cinema more affordable while boosting the Kannada film industry.

In a significant push for regional content, Karnataka will also launch its own OTT platform to promote Kannada films. The decision comes after prominent Kannada actor-producers like Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty voiced concerns over the difficulty in securing space for Kannada content on major streaming platforms. Rakshit Shetty’s production house, Paramvah Studio, had even resorted to launching its own custom platform to stream its web series Ekam in July 2024.

To further preserve and promote Kannada cinema, the government has earmarked ₹3 crore to create a digital and non-digital repository of films that showcase the state’s social, historical, and cultural values.

Meeting another long-standing demand from industry stakeholders, Siddaramaiah announced that the cinema sector will now be granted industry status, allowing it to benefit from facilities under the state’s Industrial Policy.

Additionally, a multiplex movie theatre complex will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on a 2.5-acre plot owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, plans for an international-level Film City in Mysuru are also moving forward, with 150 acres of land already transferred to the Department of Information and Public Relations. The ₹500 crore project will also be executed under the PPP model.

With these measures, the Karnataka government aims to strengthen the local film industry and ensure greater accessibility for audiences and filmmakers alike.

(With inputs from PTI)