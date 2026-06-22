Big connectivity boost for Assam: Air India to launch direct Guwahati-Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

Assam is set to strengthen its international connectivity with Air India launching direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

The announcement comes days after European Union member states revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for citizens visiting Assam, a move the chief minister described as a vote of confidence in the state.

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Direct UAE flights from August 4

Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said the new services would open fresh avenues for connecting Assam with the global community. "Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community!" he said.

The chief minister announced that Air India would commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, adding that the move would further strengthen the state's international connectivity.

With the addition of the UAE routes, Guwahati airport will now have direct connectivity to four countries — the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

"My next goal is to commence direct services to Vietnam, and I will keep you posted on that," Sarma said.

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Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community!



Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from 4th August, @airindia will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



With these non-stop… https://t.co/COMfCZvaxt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2026

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Push to make Guwahati a regional hub

Sarma said the non-stop services to the UAE would support Assam's efforts to position Guwahati as a major travel and transit hub for Southeast Asia.

"This is a big fillip in our efforts to position Guwahati as a major travel and transit hub for Southeast Asia," he said.

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The direct connections are expected to improve travel options for business travellers, tourists and the Assamese diaspora while enhancing the city's role as a gateway to the Northeast.

EU travel advisory revision seen as confidence boost

The announcement follows another development that the Assam government has projected as a positive signal for the state's international engagement.

On Saturday, Sarma said EU member states had revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens travelling to Assam.

"After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state," he said.

Calling it a "strong vote of confidence in Assam", the chief minister said the move followed the recent visit of EU diplomats and would help deepen engagement between Assam and European countries.

"It will further strengthen tourism, business, and people-to-people ties," Sarma said, while thanking EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin for his support.

The twin developments - easing of travel advisories and the launch of direct flights to the UAE - are being seen by the Assam government as important steps in expanding the state's international footprint and attracting greater tourism and business opportunities.

