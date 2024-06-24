Win for INDIA bloc in Goa: Opposition's candidate wins Benaulim zilla panchayat bypoll

After the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA bloc has recorded a win in BJP-ruled Goa. The opposition alliance candidate Joseph Pimenta won the Benaulim Zilla Panchayat seat bypoll in Goa, defeating his nearest rival by 3,049 votes, an election official said on Monday. The bypoll was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Hanzel Fernandes was disqualified over a false caste certificate. The constituency is reserved for OBC candidates.

"This win is a testament to the power of unity and the strength of the Benaulim Constituency people. Thank you for your trust and support. Together, we'll build a brighter future," Goa AAP said in a tweet. AAP leader Pimenta was pitted against three independent candidates – Congress rebel Royla Fernandes, Greyyfern Fernandes, and Frank Fernandes.

Pimenta polled 5,672 votes while Greyyfern Fernandes got 2,623 votes. Benaulim Zilla Panchayat seat is part of the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the result, AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said it was the victory of the opposition’s unity. "You will see this unity even in future elections in Goa which will lead to wiping out of the BJP from the state," he claimed.

Palekar said all the INDIA alliance partners, including the Congress, Goa Forward party, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), supported the AAP candidate.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Congress won 1 seat each. In neighbouring Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc, however, stunned the NDA, as it won 30 of 48 seats. The Congress bagged the highest 13 seats.

