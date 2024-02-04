Bihar: 4 accused asked to push police vehicle due to fuel shortage; video goes viral

A video circulating on social media captures four men in Bihar pushing a police vehicle for 500 meters after it ran out of fuel. This incident occurred on Sunday when the four suspects, arrested for consuming alcohol in the dry state of Bihar, were being transported to court.

The group was en route to a court hearing when the police vehicle transporting them—a Mahindra Scorpio SUV—suddenly came to a stop near Kachahari Chowk. The reason? The vehicle had run out of fuel. In a turn of events that would soon go viral, the four accused were instructed by the police officers to exit the vehicle and push it to the side of the road.

A video capturing this incident shows the men, bound by a rope, exerting themselves to move the heavy vehicle, which they reportedly pushed for over 500 meters. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing a mix of reactions from the public.

The senior police officials in Bhagalpur were quick to respond to the incident, promising strict action against those responsible for the oversight that could have potentially led to the escape of the accused. An investigation into the matter was launched promptly.

Upon being informed about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition Pramodit Narayan Singh announced that an inquiry will be initiated, and appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.

