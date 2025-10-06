Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Full schedule, results date, key constituencies and other details

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. The current term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly concludes on November 22.

"Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," the CEC said at a press conference in New Delhi. "It is mandatory to complete the counting of postal ballots before the last two rounds of counting of votes."

Advertisement

The elections will cover 243 constituencies, with 121 seats voting on November 6, and 122 constituencies on November 11. The first phase will primarily focus on central Bihar, which includes flood-prone and rural areas, while the second phase will cover the border regions.

The total number of electors is 7.43 crore, including around 14 lakh first-time voters.

Key Constituencies in the 2025 Bihar Election

In the first phase on November 6, several crucial constituencies will go to the polls. The RJD's strongholds are included, and some new districts from North Bihar will also be part of the first phase.

Among the key constituencies are Raghopur (Tejashwi Yadav of RJD), Hasanpur (Tej Pratap Yadav from Jan Shakti), and Lakhisarai (Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP, Deputy CM). Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is also expected to contest from Raghopur or Kargahar. These constituencies will not only see competition from the traditional major parties but also from Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), which is likely to influence several NDA seat calculations.

Advertisement

Major Parties in the Race

This time, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), will compete to retain power. The NDA also includes its key allies, such as the BJP, HAM, VIP, and LJP (Ram Vilas). They are seeking to consolidate support, especially in areas where their allies hold sway.

On the other side, the Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Congress and Left parties as key partners, will focus on issues such as youth employment, social welfare, and caste-based inclusivity.

2020 Bihar Elections Recap

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA coalition won 125 out of 243 seats, barely securing a majority. The BJP was the leading partner with 74 seats, followed by JD(U) with 43 seats. HAM and VIP won four seats each. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, secured 110 seats. The RJD bagged 75 seats, followed by Congress with 19 seats and the Left parties with 16 seats.

