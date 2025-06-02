Bihar assembly elections 2025: Polls likely to be held in 2-3 phases, EC may consider Diwali, Chhath holidays

Bihar assembly elections 2025 are likely to be held in 2 to 3 phases. The Election Commission is likely to consider Diwali and Chhath holidays while planning the poll schedule in the northern state, India Today TV reported, citing sources.

The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025 and the assembly elections (including voting, counting and declaration of the Chief Minister) have to be finished before that.

Voting is set to take place across 243 assembly seats in Bihar in elections scheduled to be held sometime in October or November this year.

The model code of conduct can be implemented between September and October. The voting and counting process can be conducted between October and the first week of November. Any official presser from the Election Commission is awaited.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar may visit Bihar later this month to review poll preparations. Poll officials, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs), are being trained to ensure accuracy in the electoral process.

The poll panel is also working to avoid allegations over the voter list that the Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have levelled against it in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi. BLOs will be issued ID cards to verify voter details via door-to-door visits.

The Commission has said that there were no appeals filed after the final electoral rolls were published in Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi between January 6-10, 2025. A special campaign will be launched to add the names of first-time voters in the state.

The Indian Election Commission has eliminated duplicate Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) numbers and linked voter rolls to death records.

Improvements include reducing electors per polling booth from 1,500 to 1,200, establishing more booths in densely populated areas, and ensuring no voter has to walk more than two kilometres. Voter slips now feature printed serial and part numbers.

In 2020, the assembly was held in 3 phases. Voting for the first phase took place across 71 seats on October 28, 2020. In the second phase, voting was held for 94 seats on November 3, 2020. For the third and last phase, voting took place for 78 seats on November 7, 2020.

Before this, Bihar elections were held in 5 phases in 2015.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has started preparations to regain power in Bihar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi continuously addressing rallies in the state. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) is preparing for the assembly elections.