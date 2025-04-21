'Massive corruption in land survey': Prashant Kishor lists 3 demands to Nitish, warns of Bihar Assembly gherao in July

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday threatened to launch a statewide agitation against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar if it fails to meet three key demands related to caste survey implementation, land distribution, and corruption in land surveys. Kishor gave the government a one-month deadline, warning of a signature campaign, mass mobilisation, and a Vidhan Sabha gherao during the monsoon session if the demands are not addressed.

"If the NDA government in the state does not accept our three demands, Jan Suraaj will launch a signature campaign in 40,000 revenue villages across the state starting May 11,” Kishor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "On July 11, we will submit a memorandum to the government after collecting signatures from one crore people. If even then our demands are ignored, we will gherao the Assembly during the next monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha, which will be the last session before the upcoming assembly polls later this year."

Kishor's first demand targets the caste survey findings tabled in the Bihar Assembly on November 7, 2023. He pointed out that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised ₹2 lakh in one-time assistance to 94 lakh families earning less than ₹6,000 per month, but none had received the aid. "Not even a single family has received this assistance. We demand a white paper from the government on this within a month,” Kishor said.

He also questioned the delay in implementing the proposed 65% reservation based on the survey. “What about the increased reservation of 65 per cent promised on the basis of this survey?” he asked.

The second demand pertains to land distribution for Dalit and Mahadalit families. Kishor said that out of the 50 lakh homeless or landless families who were to receive three decimals of land, only two lakh had been allotted plots—mostly on paper.

“According to government records, only 2 lakh families have been allotted land and even that is only on paper — possession has not been granted. The Nitish Kumar government has cheated people belonging to Dalit and Mahadalit communities on the issue. The government must clarify when these families will receive actual possession of the land,” he said.

Kishor's third demand is the immediate suspension of the ongoing land survey in Bihar. He alleged that the process is marred by corruption and that officials are extorting money from the public. "We urge the government to immediately stop this exercise. Massive corruption is taking place in the name of land surveys. Officials are extorting money from people,” Kishor claimed. He also criticised the state’s slow progress compared to other states. “While states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have surveyed 80 per cent of the land and digitised revenue records, Bihar has only 20 per cent since the process began in 2013.”

He said the delay has worsened land-related disputes, including violent incidents. “This slow progress has led to a surge in land-related disputes, including cases of murder and attempted murder,” Kishor said, adding that the survey has failed to deliver on the state’s promise to reduce conflicts and improve law and order.

The Bihar government began a special land survey in 2013 to update property records for the first time since the British-era cadastral survey of 1911. Despite several missed deadlines, the exercise continues.

(With inputs from PTI)