'I touch your feet...': Heated exchange between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and IAS officer over infra project goes viral

A heated exchange between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and an IAS officer has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, a visibly angry Nitish Kumar is seen urging an official to expedite the long-delayed construction of the JP Ganga Pathway in Patna.

The pathway, a pet project of Kumar, is often referred to as the 'Marine Drive of Patna.'

In the video, Kumar sarcastically tells the IAS officer, "I touch your feet, please finish the work on time," while moving towards the official as if to actually touch his feet.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges an IAS officer to speed up the work of extension of JP Ganga Path up to Kangan Ghat in Patna; tells him "I touch your feet, please finish the work on time." pic.twitter.com/82NoLnc1oO — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

Last year, Nitish inaugurated Phase II of the project. The foundation stone for the JP Ganga Pathway was laid by Nitish Kumar on the birth anniversary of Jay Prakash Narayan on October 11, 2013.

In related news, Bihar's infrastructure has recently come under scrutiny after a series of bridge collapses. Today, the state witnessed its 13th bridge collapse in three weeks.

The Bihar government has suspended at least 15 engineers in connection with these incidents, which have occurred in various districts, including Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj.

Last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials to survey all old bridges in the state and identify those in need of immediate repair.