'Public is getting completely shaved in both...': Prashant Kishor uses barber's analogy to call out Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav's govts

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a potshot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav during his padyatra in the state. Kishor used an analogy from a local barber to show the differences between the two leaders' rule in Bihar.

Kishor recounted a conversation he had with a barber from Ramnagar. "There is a gentleman who runs a saloon in Ramnagar. Once he came, I asked him what is the difference between Lalu Yadav's government and Nitish Kumar's government in your view. To this, he said, 'Bhaiya, I run a salon, I am a barber, so I will tell you in my language."

According to Kishor, the barber explained that under both Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar, "the public is getting completely shaved." He elaborated, saying, "In Lalu Yadav's rule, criminals used to get shaved, and in Nitish Kumar's government, officers are getting shaved. In Lalu Yadav's government, criminals used to rob at night with guns. In Nitish's rule, officers are robbing in the daytime with pens. In Lalu's rule, criminals were not afraid of the government and the police, and in Nitish's government, officers are also not afraid of anyone."

During his padayatra, Kishor criticized both the current and former leadership in the state. Previously, he targeted the RJD and its leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging that the party was involved in illegal mining activities, turning Bihar into a centre for illegal mining operations.

"RJD is running a sand mafia, and the whole of Bihar has become a hub of illegal mining," Kishor alleged. He also mocked Tejashwi Yadav's claim of being distant from crime and criminals. "Can a tiger say that it avoids meat?" Kishor quipped, questioning the credibility of Tejashwi's statement.