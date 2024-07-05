'Earlier he promised to remove Nitish Kumar but now...': Prashant Kishor taunts Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary over removing turban

Political Strategist Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing attack on Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Kishor made his comments during an event in Araria, where he accused Choudhary of compromising his integrity to maintain his position in the state government.

"Samrat Choudhary has metaphorically cut his neck to stay in power," Kishor claimed. He elaborated, "A few months ago, Choudhary vowed to remove Nitish Kumar from his post and tied a turban as a symbol of this promise. However, in his desire to become Deputy Chief Minister, he has sacrificed both his promise and his honor."

Kishor criticized Choudhary’s shift in focus, arguing that his only goal now is to retain his position as Deputy Chief Minister. "Samrat Choudhary is not new to Bihar politics. He was a minister in the previous cabinet as well, but what significant achievement did he accomplish then?" Kishor questioned.

Highlighting the issue of nepotism, Kishor pointed out Choudhary’s political lineage. "BJP members often speak against nepotism. But who is Samrat Choudhary? He is the son of Shakuni Choudhary. He served as a minister in Lalu Yadav’s government, in Nitish Kumar’s government, and even when Jitan Ram Manjhi was Chief Minister. He didn’t descend from the sky; he was born into politics."

Kishor warned that the BJP would face consequences in the upcoming assembly elections due to its alliance with Nitish Kumar. "The BJP will have to bear the brunt of this in the next elections. Politically, Nitish Kumar is already a sinking ship. Anyone who aligns with him will also go down. Nitish Kumar is drowning, and whoever supports him will drown too," Kishor stated.