Bihar election 2025 phase 1 voter turnout: 27.65% turnout recorded till 11 am; highest in Begusarai, lowest in Patna

A total of 27.65 per cent of the total 3.75 crore voters exercised their right to franchise within the first two hours of voting in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls. Begusarai reported the highest polling percentage at 30.37 per cent so far, followed by Lakhisarai (30.32 per cent), Gopalganj (30.04 per cent), Saharsa (29.68 per cent), and Muzaffarpur (29.66 per cent).

The lowest voter turnout, however, was reported in Patna at 23.71 per cent, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App.

Bihar Election 2025: Voter turnout in phase 1

District Voter turnout (in %) Begusarai 30.37 Bhojpur 26.76 Buxar 28.02 Darbhanga 26.07 Gopalganj 30.04 Khagaria 28.96 Lakhisarai 30.32 Madhepura 28.46 Munger 26.68 Muzaffarpur 29.66 Nalanda 26.86 Patna 23.71 Saharsa 29.68 Samastipur 27.92 Saran 28.52 Sheikhpura 26.04 Siwan 27.09 Vaishali 28.67

Several senior leaders, including RJD’s CM candidate and INDIA bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav, Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, were among the early voters.

Sinha and Giriraj Singh cast their votes at respective booths in Lakhisarai, while Lalan Singh exercised his franchise in the state capital Patna. In Lakhisarai, Giriraj Singh defended the identity checks of burqa-clad women, saying the measure would help prevent ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).

"This is not religious bias…. We are not living in Pakistan. Neither will Bihar have a Tejashwi Yadav government, nor will Sharia law be implemented here," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his family, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a polling booth in Patna’s Veterinary College.

"I appeal to the youth to bring a change by installing a new government," Tejashwi Yadav said.

His mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi also urged people "to vote and bring a change" and wished both her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, success in the elections.

Meanwhile, singer-turned-politician, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, also exercised his franchise at Ekma in Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote in the early hours.

Voting began at 7 am for 121 seats and will continue till 5 pm, as per officials. In the first phase of elections, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary.