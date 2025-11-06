Tejashwi Yadav, Maithili Thakur, Khesari among top contenders as Bihar kicks off voting today

Bihar heads to the polls today with 121 assembly constituencies voting in the first phase across 18 districts, featuring high-stakes contests from political heavyweights and newcomers alike.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav returns to defend his stronghold in Raghopur, where he faces BJP’s Satish Kumar. Despite a near-unbroken RJD hold since 1995, Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Kumar has entered the fray, attempting to disrupt the traditional Yadav vote bank. Tejashwi’s job promise for every household remains the party’s key campaign plank.

In Mahua, the RJD faces an internal challenge as Tej Pratap Yadav, now with his breakaway outfit Janshakti Janata Dal, contests against RJD’s Mukesh Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Singh. His candidacy follows a public fallout with the Yadav family over personal controversies.

The BJP, meanwhile, bets on cultural influence with singer Maithili Thakur’s debut from Alinagar. Thakur is taking on RJD’s Binod Mishra and Jan Suraaj’s Biplaw Chowdhary in her home turf of Darbhanga, hoping to sway the youth with her regional appeal.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, contesting after 15 years, will face a tough fight in Tarapur against RJD’s Arun Shah. Choudhary, a Kushwaha leader and former RJD member, aims to reclaim the backward-caste-heavy seat for the BJP.

The BJP’s other Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is seeking a sixth term from Lakhisarai. He’s up against Jan Suraaj’s Suraj Kumar in a battle that could test the saffron party’s Bhumihar base.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav brings star power to Chhapra for the RJD, squaring off against BJP’s Chhoti Kumari and independent Rakhi Gupta. His anti-BJP rhetoric has resonated with younger voters.

In Karakat, independent Jyoti Singh, embroiled in a personal feud with husband and actor Pawan Singh, takes on CPI-ML’s Arun Kumar Singh and JD(U)’s Mahabali Singh.

Preeti Kinnar, a transgender candidate from Jan Suraaj, is drawing attention in Bhorey. Her candidacy challenges Education Minister Sunil Kumar and CPI-ML’s Dhananjay.

Bahubali face-off in Mokama pits JD(U)’s Anant Singh, with 28 criminal cases, against RJD’s Veena Devi, wife of rival strongman Suraj Bhan Singh.

Lastly, BJP minister Nitin Nabin eyes a fifth term from Bankipur, battling RJD’s Rekha Gupta and Jan Suraaj’s Vandana Kumari in an urban Patna showdown.