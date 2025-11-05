Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 Phase 1: Everything you need to know about voting dates, candidate list, key seats, and result timeline

Bihar is set to go to the polls in two phases for the 2025 Assembly elections. The first phase will be held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, while the second phase is scheduled for November 11, covering the remaining 122 seats. Results are expected on November 14, with the election process concluding by November 16. The current Assembly’s term ends on November 22, 2025, and 2,616 candidates are contesting across both phases.

Voters are urged to check their polling stations in advance, which can be done on the Election Commission of India’s official website, eci.gov.in, or via the Voter Helpline App. Phase 1 polling will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and those standing in line at 5 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters — including 39.2 million men and 35 million women — spread across 90,712 polling booths.

NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

The 2025 Bihar polls are shaping up as a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc). The NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, and RLM, while the Mahagathbandhan brings together the RJD, Congress, VIP, and Left parties (CPI, CPI(ML), and CPI(M)). A new entrant, the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is also contesting.

In 2020, the NDA won 125 seats, while the opposition secured 110, making this election one of the most closely watched across the state.

High-profile candidates in Phase 1

Several key political figures are contesting in the first phase:

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) from Raghopur, his family’s traditional stronghold, is promising a government job for one member of every family within 20 months.

Tej Pratap Yadav (JJD) is making a comeback in Mahua, aiming to reclaim his old seat after forming his new party earlier this year.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) faces a tough fight in Tarapur (Munger) against RJD’s Arun Shah.

Anant Kumar Singh (JD(U)) is contesting from Mokama, returning after legal troubles, against RJD’s Veena Devi.

Maithili Thakur (BJP), a 25-year-old folk singer, enters politics from Alinagar (Darbhanga), hoping her cultural identity resonates with voters.

Arrah will witness a three-cornered contest between BJP’s Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger,’ JSP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, and CPI(ML)’s Quyamuddin Ansari.

Other notable faces include Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD).

Key battlegrounds

Mokama (Patna): Anant Kumar Singh vs Veena Devi in a direct contest.

Tarapur (Munger): Samrat Choudhary vs Arun Shah; the constituency has a diverse voter base, including Yadavs, upper castes, Kushwahas, Sahs, Dalits, and Muslims.

Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav’s stronghold, considered a high-stakes seat.

Mahua (Vaishali): Tej Pratap’s attempt to regain political influence.

Alinagar (Darbhanga): BJP hopes to leverage local cultural pride.

Important dates for Phase 1

Gazette notification: October 10, 2025

Last date of nominations: October 17, 2025

Scrutiny of nominations: October 18, 2025

Last date for withdrawal: October 20, 2025

Polling date: November 6

Election completion: November 16

Result declaration: ?

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect immediately after the election schedule announcement in October. During this period, the government cannot launch new schemes, make policy changes, or carry out official transfers that could influence voters. Exit polls will only be allowed after the second phase on November 11.

As Bihar prepares for the first phase of voting, citizens are encouraged to verify their polling stations, familiarize themselves with key candidates, and participate actively in shaping the state’s next government.