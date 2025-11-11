Bihar election 2025 phase 2 voting: Bihar records 31.38% turnout by 11 am after historic phase 1 voting

Voting is underway for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Around 3.7 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in this phase and decide who will rule the state for the next 5 years.

As of 11 am, 31.38 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase of the assembly polls. While Kishanganj recorded the highest voter turnout at 34.74 per cent, Madhubani logged the lowest at 28.66 per cent.

The second and third highest were Gaya and Jamui with 34.07 and 33.69 per cent, respectively, as per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. Bihar recorded its "highest ever" voter turnout at more than 65 per cent in the first phase of the polls on November 6.

In this round, more than a dozen ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led government are contesting, with polling being held across 122 Assembly constituencies spread over 20 districts — most of them located in the Seemanchal region. The area holds significant importance for both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan because of its large Muslim population.

Bihar election 2025: Voter turnout in phase 2

District name Voter turnout (in %) Araria 31.88 Arwal 31.07 Aurangabad 32.88 Banka 32.91 Bhagalpur 29.08 Gaya 34.07 Jahanabad 30.36 Jamui 33.69 Kaimur (Bhabua) 31.98 Katihar 30.83 Kishanganj 34.74 Madhubani 28.66 Nawada 29.02 Paschim Champaran 32.39 Purnia 32.94 Purvi Champaran 31.16 Rohtas 29.80 Sheohar 31.58 Sitamarhi 29.81 Supaul 31.69

Meanwhile, a woman in Gaya reached a polling station to cast her vote in the assembly elections just hours after giving birth. The woman, identified as 25-year-old Soni Kumari, gave birth at a government hospital in Belaganj late Monday night.

She arrived at the polling station in an ambulance with her newborn baby in the morning and cast her vote. The polling staff praised the woman's courage and awareness.

They said this is the most inspiring example of the beauty of democracy and civic responsibility. Kumari said that she voted keeping in mind the future of her child and for the development of Bihar.

Counting of votes will take place on and the results will be declared on November 14.