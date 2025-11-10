Bihar election 2025 phase 2: Polling station list, how to verify online

As Bihar prepares for the second and final phase of the Assembly Elections 2025, polling will take place on 11 November in 122 constituencies spanning 20 districts. The large-scale operation is marked by the establishment of 45,399 polling stations, underscoring the significance of this electoral event for the state. The results, to be declared on 14 November, will determine the next state government, adding to the intensity of campaign efforts by parties and candidates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Election officials report that close to 3.7 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase. This includes 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women. The phase features 1,302 candidates, comprising 136 women and one third-gender candidate, highlighting the diversity of representation in the fray.

This round is pivotal, involving constituencies from central, western, and northern Bihar. Authorities have stated that both logistical and security arrangements have been enhanced to manage the high voter turnout expected and to maintain order during the electoral process.

Security measures have been amplified, especially at booths categorised as vulnerable. Several entry points along the India-Nepal border have also been closed as a precaution. Officials say these steps aim to ensure a safe and uninterrupted voting experience for all participants.

Advertisement

Special facilities have been arranged for senior citizens and differently-abled voters. These include dedicated help desks, additional support staff, and improved accessibility at polling centres.

How can voters check their polling station online?

1. Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in or nvsp.in

2. Search using EPIC number or personal details

3. Ensure that the details filled match your voter ID for accurate results

4. View your polling station name, booth number, constituency, and voter roll information

5. Use the map/location option for easy navigation

6. Save or print these details in advance for convenience on polling day

The final counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will occur on 14 November. Political observers and the public are closely watching, as the outcome will shape the future governance of Bihar.