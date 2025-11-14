'Time to look within, accept reality': Ahmed Patel's daughter flays Congress after flop show in Bihar

After the Congress had a flop show in the Bihar assembly elections, late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel has called out the grand old party for making excuses and indulging in a blame game after losing elections repeatedly.

In Bihar, the Congress has managed to win only 5 out of the total 61 seats it contested. This translates to a strike rate of 8.19 per cent. Irked by the Congress's Bihar dud, Patel asked in a post on X that till when will the party's ground workers have to wait to see success.

She wrote in her social media post: "No excuses, No blame game No introspection, it’s time to look within and accept reality. Till when will countless loyal ground workers who have stayed with the party through thick and thin …wait to see success … instead it’s failure after failure due to power concentrated in the hands of few who are totally disconnected with ground reality and are responsible for the misery and rout of the grand old party time and again. And mark my words these same people will be rewarded again and again because they have made themselves indispensable with their control and power!!"

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said earlier in the day that it is “easy to abuse Modi but very difficult to become Modi". He added that in order to become like Modi, one needs to have complete dedication towards the nation.

He added that the public will keep showing Rahul Gandhi "the mirror" till which time he continues attempts to tarnish PM Modi's reputation. Acharya Krishnam said that Indians can tolerate many things but not any conspiracy to malign the Prime Minister.

Bihar poll results

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan logged one of its worst performances in the last 15 years as its tally plunged to 32 seats. The ruling NDA is headed for a landslide win with 205 seats. Moreover, the BJP has become the single-largest party by winning 92 seats of the total 101 seats it contested.