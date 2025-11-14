Bihar election results 2025: High turnout reported in seats where PM Modi campaigned. Will it be advantage NDA?

High voter turnout was reported in all those constituencies in Bihar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies during the polls. According to the Election Commission, the Bihar Assembly elections were conducted over two phases, registering a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase and rising to 69.12 per cent in the second phase.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the National Democratic Alliance’s campaign, holding a total of 14 rallies and one roadshow, with consistently high voter participation observed in locations where he spoke.

During a rally in Bettiah and Sitamarhi on 8 November, Modi described the turnout as a '65 volt shock' to the opposition grand alliance, remarking that it had 'lost its sleep'.

The Prime Minister noted, "I started my campaign from the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpuri Thakur and today I am ending it on the land where Bapu Gandhi became Mahatma." Samastipur and Begusarai, where Modi held events, registered turnouts of 71.74 per cent and 69.87 per cent respectively.

Official statistics reveal individual district turnouts: Bettiah (71.38 per cent), Sitamarhi (67.21 per cent), Bhabua (68.57 per cent), Aurangabad (65.47 per cent), Bhagalpur (67.75 per cent), Araria (70.62 per cent), Katihar (79.10 per cent), and Saharsa (69.38 per cent). In contrast, Patna, Nawada, and Ara saw lower turnouts, with the lowest at Nawada (57.86 per cent).

Advertisement

Did the high turnout translate into a landslide victory for the NDA in Bihar? As per initial trends, the NDA has crossed 160 seats, whereas the Mahagathbandhan is trailing behind wth 79 seats. The JD(U) is leading with 76 seats whereas the BJP is the second party in the state with 69 seats.

Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition of insulting religious sentiments in public rallies held in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra. In these rallies, Modi accused the opposition Congress-RJD alliance of insulting Chhathi Maiya, creating problems with the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and protecting infiltrators for the sake of vote bank and appeasement politics.

Addressing the significance of high participation by women, Modi said that the people of Bihar, especially mothers and daughters, are voting in large numbers to prevent the return of RJD's 'jungle raj'.

Advertisement

The campaign began with a tribute to socialist leader and Bharat Ratna recipient Karpuri Thakur, as Modi visited his ancestral village in Samastipur alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ramnath Thakur, acknowledging the historical and social importance of the region.