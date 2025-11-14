Bihar Election Results 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj leads in four seats

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which most exit polls predicted would perform poorly in its electoral debut, is leading in four seats in early trends. Among the seats where Jan Suraaj is leading are Chainpur and Karagar.

Jan Suraaj is contesting 239 of Bihar's 243 seats, a near state-wide debut for the newly formed outfit.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), and allies including Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) - surged into an early lead, largely matching the projections of multiple exit polls that forecast a comfortable NDA victory.

Almost all exit polls had projected a poor debut for Jan Suraaj. The Axis My India exit poll, released on Wednesday, estimated that the Kishor-led outfit would win only 0–2 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, securing around 4% vote share.

The Axis forecast also gave the NDA 121–141 seats, indicating a clear edge over the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which was projected to win 98–118 seats.

As of 9 am, early counting showed the NDA ahead on 90 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was leading in 60 seats. Jan Suraaj was ahead in four constituencies, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM was leading in one seat.

Jan Suraaj, launched by Kishor in 2022 after his state-wide padyatra, has focused on issues of youth employment, rural development, and governance reform. Its campaign emphasized grassroots participation and local leadership, projecting Kishor as a reformist voice outside traditional party structures.