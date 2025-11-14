Counting of votes is currently underway in Bihar, days after the voting for both phases concluded on November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

In this election, Nitish Kumar is hoping to be back as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time, whereas Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing the top job. NDA is leading in 13 seats, with the BJP having 9, JD(U) 3 and 1 for others.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The RJD is leading in 7 seats, whereas the Congress is in 1, taking the Mahagathbandhan's lead to 8. Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party is leading in 2 seats, as per early trends.

Will Nitish's appeal among the women voters work, or will Tejashwi's focus on jobs and opportunities for youngsters boost his chances?

Well, the early trends of the recently conducted Bihar assembly elections 2025 will be out soon.

Bihar elections 2025: Here's what exit polls said

As per exit polls, the NDA is set to return, whereas the Mahagathbandhan will give a tough fight. Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, however, missed out. While Axis-My India predicted an NDA victory with 121-141 seats and Mahagathbandhan securing 98-118 seats, Today's Chanakya and Poll Diary gave a landslide majority to the NDA.

Advertisement

Polling agency NDA MGB Jan Suraaj Others Axis-My India 121-141 98-118 0-2 1-7 Today's Chanakya 160 (+/-12) 77 (+/12) NA 6 (+/-3) Poll Diary 184-209 32-49 NA 1-5 People's Insight 133-148 87-102 0-2 3-6 Peoples Pulse 133-159 75-101 0-5 2-8 MATRIZE-IANS 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 NDTV Poll of Polls 148 88 2 5 ABP News 147-167 70-90 NA 2-6 Times Now-JVC 135-150 88-103 NA 3-7 Dainik Bhaskar 145-160 73-91 0 5-10 Chanakya Strategies 130-138 100-108 NA 3-5 P-Marq 147-167 80-98 1-4 0-3 Polstrat 133-148 87-102 NA 3-5 DV Research 137-152 83-98 0-4 NA

Bihar election voter turnout

The two-phase Assembly election witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout in Bihar's electoral history. A voter turnout of over 65 per cent in the first phase on November 6, whereas the second phase on November 11 recorded a voter turnout of roughly 69 per cent. With this, the overall voter turnout stood at 66.91, 9.62 per cent higher than the 2020 assembly elections, when it was 57.29 per cent.