Bihar elections 2025: After 'Dog Babu' in Patna, 'Dogesh Babu' gets residential certificate in Nawada

Just days after a bizarre application for a residence certificate was filed in the name of a dog in rural Patna, a similar case has emerged in Bihar’s Nawada district, where an online application submitted under the name “Dogesh Babu”—has prompted administrative action and an FIR.

The matter came to light after Nawada District Magistrate, Ravi Prakash, a 2016-batch IAS officer, flagged the incident on social media platform X. Sharing a screenshot of the fake document, he posted: “Copy cats... or rather I should say Copy dogs, tried applying for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli... were caught in the act. FIR being registered for lame and stale attempt...”

The application, dated July 29, carries the photo of a furry dog, with parent names listed as “Dogesh ke papa” and “Dogesh ki mummy”.

This is the third such case reported in the state within a week. Earlier, applications were filed in the names of “Dog Babu” from Masaurhi in Patna district and “Sonalika Tractor” from East Champaran. The latter was accompanied by an image of a Bhojpuri actress sourced from the internet.

Authorities have initiated FIRs in each of the instances. Cyber experts are being employed to trace the individuals behind the prank applications. In Masaurhi, the matter escalated when the certificate was inadvertently approved and issued, leading to departmental action against two officials. The document later went viral on social media, prompting the administration to annul it.

Nawada, which shares its border with Jharkhand, has frequently been labelled the “Jamtara of Bihar” owing to repeated cyber-related fraud cases.

Officials suggest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls may be behind the surge in applications for residence certificates, which are among the 11 documents accepted by the Election Commission. The matter remains under judicial review, with the Supreme Court advocating that more widely held proofs of identity such as Aadhaar and ration cards be considered admissible.

Under the Bihar Right to Public Service Act, residents can apply for certificates online, which are then issued after due verification.

