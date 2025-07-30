In a key move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a threefold hike in monthly incentives for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in the state—from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

Kumar also doubled the incentive for ‘Mamta’ workers, who serve in maternity wards of government hospitals, from ₹300 to ₹600 per delivery. Sharing the decision on X, he said the move acknowledges the vital role played by ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening rural healthcare services.

"Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and 'Mamta' workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas," Kumar posted on X.

ASHA workers are part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), designed to deploy one female health worker per 1,000 rural residents to facilitate access to health services, mobilise communities, and provide basic care. Mamta workers, meanwhile, are contractual staff who assist with postnatal care of mothers and newborns.

Reacting to the announcement, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said the increase was originally initiated during his 17-month tenure as Bihar’s health minister. “During my tenure, I had started the process to raise incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers, which was in its final stage. But as usual, the CM took a U-turn by joining hands with the BJP,” Yadav posted on X.

He further alleged that the NDA government sat on the proposal for around 2 years and "have finally bowed to our demands.”

Yadav claimed the government had not yet fulfilled the RJD’s full set of demands. “During our short 17-month tenure, we had increased the honorarium for Vikas Mitra, Shiksha Mitra, Tola Sevak, Talimi Markaz, and Panchayati Raj representatives.”

Accusing the ruling alliance of lacking originality, Yadav said: “This visionless government is only copying our ideas out of fear. They mocked our announcements, and now they are scared of the results. Will you keep copying Tejashwi or use your own brains for once?”