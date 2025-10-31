Bihar Elections 2025: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan manifestos compare on jobs, women, infra and more

|Key issues
|NDA
|Mahagathbandhan
|Youth and jobs
- Create over 1 crore government jobs through government and private opportunities, skill census, and mega centres in every district.
- Developing mega skill centres in every district into global skilling centres to create a Global Skill Hub in Bihar.
- A law to be passed within 20 days of forming the government, guaranteeing at least one government job for one member of every family in the state
- Job distribution process to begin within 20 months
- The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees would be restored
- Abolition of examination and form fees for competitive tests
- Provision of free travel for candidates to and frome exam centres
- Preference for Bihar residents in employment through a domicile policy
- Regularising contractual and outsourced employees
|Women empowerment
- Providing financial assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana for starting their businesses.
- Creating over 1 crore Lakhpati Didis (women earning over ₹1 lakh per annum).
- Launch Mission Crorepati to help successful women entrepreneurs scale their ventures.
- Under the Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, women would receive a financial aid of ₹2,500 per month for 5 years
- Under the Jeevika Didis scheme, all Jeevika community mobilisers would be made permanent government employees with a monthly salary of ₹30,000. They would also get debt relief, a monthly allowance for additional work, and interest-free loans for 2 years.
- Establishing a women's college in every sub-division and new degree colleges in 136 blocks that currently lack one.
|Agriculture
- Introducing the Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi to provide farmers with an annual benefit of ₹9,000 (₹3,000 per crop season)
- Ensure minimum support price (MSP) for all key crops and open procurement centres at every panchayat level
- The manifesto pledges ₹1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure, including irrigation, warehouses, and food processing units
- Aim to double agricultural exports through the Made in Bihar scheme
- Launch the Bihar Milk Mission and Fisheries Mission to boost the rural economy
- Raising the daily wage under MGNREGA from ₹255 to ₹300 and doubling the total days of employment promised from 100 to 200
- Reviving the local market/mandi system and restoring the APMC Act
- Guaranteeing the procurement of all crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
|Focus on EBCs
- Provide up to ₹10 lakh assistance for EBC category students for higher education
- Provide ₹10 lakh financial assistance to professional groups belonging to the extremely backward classes (EBCs) category
- Form a high-level committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to assess the socio-economic conditions of EBCs and recommend empowerment strategies
- Increase the reservation for EBCs in panchayats and urban bodies from 20 per cent to 30 per cent
- Increase in reservation for SC/STs from 16 per cent to 20 per cent
- Bring in the 'Most Backward Classes Atrocity Prevention Act'
- A scholarship scheme to fund 200 SC/ST students for higher studies abroad every year
|Gig workers
|Financial help and skill development for gig workers and auto drivers
|Labour census to help workers with financial help and skill training
|Industrial development
- Set up 10 new industrial parks and a modern manufacturing unit/factory in every district
- Establish 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) parks and support more than 50,000 cottage industries
- The manifesto also laid out plans to set up chipset, semiconductor, and manufacturing parks, along with a defense corridor
- Attract investments of ₹50 lakh crore in 5 years to build Bihar into a global backend and tech hub
- ₹5 lakh interest-free assistance for 5 years for traditional occupational groups such as barbers, potters, carpenters, gardeners, blacksmiths, and cobblers
- Proposal for IT parks and Special Economic Zones
- Development of dairy-based, agro-based, food processing and tourism ventures
|Infra push
- Implement the Bihar Gati Shakti Master Plan with 7 new expressways, 3,600 km modern rail tracks, as well as Amrit Bharat and NaMo Rapid Rail services
- Introducing metro train services in 4 more cities
- Build a new greenfield airport near Patna and upgrade existing airports like Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, and Purnea to international standards
- Building an Educational City spanning 2,000 acres
- Constructing 5 new expressways
- New industry clusters were also proposed
Education
- Ensure free education from KG to PG for children from poor families
- Set up 'Education Cities' with AI training and digital labs
- Financial aid of ₹2,000 per month for SC/ST students pursuing higher education
- Set up residential schools for SC/ST students in every division
- Abolishing exam fees for competitive tests and providing free travel to and from exam centres
- Opening women's colleges in every sub-division and new degree colleges in 136 blocks
|Healthcare
- Provide free treatment up to ₹5 lakh (as part of the 'Panchamrit guarantees for the poor)
- Establishing a world-class medicity
- Set up one medical college in each district
|Free health insurance of up to ₹10 lakh for every individual under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana