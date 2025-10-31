Bihar Elections 2025: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan manifestos compare on jobs, women, infra and more

The NDA and Mahagathbandhan have presented their manifestos for the upcoming Bihar elections, each highlighting a core focus on employment, welfare, and governance reforms. Both manifestos aim to address key issues facing the state as the election date approaches.

The NDA's manifesto lists commitments to create jobs, foster industrial growth, and upgrade state infrastructure. These initiatives are positioned as central to their plans for Bihar’s development during the next government term.

The Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto, in contrast, places a strong emphasis on employment generation, welfare programmes, and governance improvement. Its roadmap sets out priorities to address unemployment and enhance public welfare systems in the state.

Bihar elections 2025: Key points to know about NDA, Mahagathbandhan manifestos