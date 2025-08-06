Bihar elections 2025: In a shocker, fake residential certificate issued in Donald Trump's name in Samastipur

In Bihar's Samastipur, a fake residential certificate was issued in the name of US President Donald Trump. The application, submitted online on July 29 from Mohiuddinnagar block, used Trump’s name and photograph, along with a forged Aadhaar number and a local address. It was registered under application number BRCCO/2025/17989735.

Officials flagged it during verification, pointing to clear tampering in the photo, barcode, and other details. The Circle Officer promptly rejected the form and filed a complaint with the local cyber police station.

Officials suspect the move was an intentional effort to mock and undermine the credibility of the administrative system.

The case has put renewed focus on Bihar’s RTPS (Right to Public Service) portal, which has recently seen a string of fake applications across multiple districts. One of the most striking came from Patna’s Masaurhi block, where a valid, digitally signed residence certificate was issued to ‘Dog Babu’ complete with a golden retriever’s photo and the names ‘Kutta Babu’ and ‘Kutiya Devi’ listed as parents.

That case came to light during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision drive. The certificate, signed by revenue officer Murari Chauhan, was cancelled, and an FIR has been lodged against the applicant, the computer operator, and the official who processed it. The Sub-Divisional Officer has been asked to investigate and submit a report within 24 hours.

“These incidents have exposed serious gaps in digital verification,” said a senior official from Patna. “We are now looking into technical audits, stronger identity checks, and tighter backend controls.”

Fake applications using names like ‘Nitish Kumari’ and ‘Sonalika tractor’ have also been reported from East Champaran, Nalanda, and Patna. With elections approaching, officials worry these episodes could undermine trust in the government’s digital platforms.

As these cases pile up, Bihar’s administration finds itself racing to patch the cracks before they become full-blown governance failures.