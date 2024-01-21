Bihar man posing as Dawood Ibrahim's aide threatens to blow up Ayodhya Ram temple, arrested

A concerning incident was reported on January 21 from Araria district in Bihar, where a 21-year-old man was arrested for making a threatening call to the police. The individual, identified as Intekhab Alam, claimed to be Chhota Shakeel, a close aide of notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, and threatened to "blow up" the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, reported PTI.

The police swiftly responded to the threat, with Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh of Araria detailing the events. Alam had dialed the emergency number 112 on January 19th to issue his threat. Upon investigation, it was determined that Alam did not have a criminal record but appeared to be mentally unstable.

The police took the matter seriously due to the sensitivity of the issue and registered a case at Palasi police station. Alam's mobile phone was seized, and it was found to be registered in the name of his father.

"The man had on January 19 dialled 112, the number on which citizens can seek emergency help. He claimed his name was Chhota Shakeel and that he was a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim," Singh told PTI.

"Alam said over phone that he would blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22... he does not have a criminal record, but seems to be mentally unstable,” the SP said.

Singh stated that "in view of the sensitivity of the issue," a case has been launched at the Palasi police station. Police have also taken his mobile phone.

The police officer said "as soon as the call was received, details were shared with the cyber cell. The mobile number from which he had made the call was found to be registered in the name of his father".

This alarming episode unfolded just as the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was scheduled to take place on January 22, an event that has garnered significant attention and is expected to draw large crowds.

