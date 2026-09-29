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Bihar vigilance raid: ₹70 lakh cash, gold jewellery found at ADM supply officer's Patna flat

Bihar vigilance raid: ₹70 lakh cash, gold jewellery found at ADM supply officer's Patna flat

The major recovery so far has been reported from Flat No. 304 of Kashyap Green City Apartment, where officials found around ₹70 lakh in cash

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 5:22 PM IST
Bihar vigilance raid: ₹70 lakh cash, gold jewellery found at ADM supply officer's Patna flatBihar Vigilance Department has launched simultaneous searches at four locations linked to ADM Supply Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife

The Bihar Vigilance Department has launched simultaneous searches at four locations linked to ADM Supply Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and his wife, Sweety Kumari, a Sub-Registrar posted in Danapur, in a disproportionate assets case, AajTak reported on Monday.

During a search at their rented accommodation in Kashyap Green City Apartment in Patna's Rupaspur police station area, officials recovered around ₹70 lakh in cash and expensive watches estimated to be worth approximately ₹6 lakh.

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The raids are being conducted on the basis of a court-issued search warrant in a case registered against the couple. Vigilance DSP Mithilesh Kumar said the searches were being carried out simultaneously at four locations, including the offices of both officials, the Kashyap Green City residence and a house in Begusarai.

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₹70 lakh cash recovered from Patna flat

The major recovery so far has been reported from Flat No. 304 of Kashyap Green City Apartment, where officials found around ₹70 lakh in cash. Given the volume of cash, a counting machine was brought to the premises to assist the Vigilance team in counting and verifying the recovery.

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Officials are also examining the source of the cash as part of the disproportionate assets investigation. The final amount, however, could change after the cash is formally counted and documented.

Gold jewellery, land documents also seized

Apart from cash, the Vigilance team reportedly recovered a substantial quantity of gold jewellery during the search. Officials have started counting and assessing the jewellery, but its exact weight and monetary value have not yet been established.

The team also seized three land-related documents during the operation. These documents are being examined to determine the nature and value of the properties linked to the couple.

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Several expensive watches were also found at the Patna flat. Their estimated combined value is around ₹6 lakh, according to information emerging from the raid.

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Searches underway at four locations

The Vigilance operation covers four locations, including the workplaces of Ravindra Kumar Diwakar and Sweety Kumari, their rented accommodation in Kashyap Green City and a residence in Begusarai.

The DIG of the Vigilance Department is also present at the Patna location and is monitoring the search operation.

Officials said the investigation is still underway and the final assessment will depend on the verification of the cash, jewellery, property documents and other materials recovered during the searches.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 5:22 PM IST
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