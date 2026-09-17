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WATCH: 113 challans, ₹10.68 lakh due! Gurugram rider caught helmetless at MDI Chowk

WATCH: 113 challans, ₹10.68 lakh due! Gurugram rider caught helmetless at MDI Chowk

The Gurugram Traffic Police can be contacted on its control room numbers 1095 and 0124-2386000 for queries related to challans, towed vehicles and traffic jams.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 9:31 AM IST
WATCH: 113 challans, ₹10.68 lakh due! Gurugram rider caught helmetless at MDI ChowkGurugram’s traffic police have detained a two-wheeler rider found without helmet or documents

Gurugram Traffic Police on Tuesday detained a two-wheeler rider found without helmet or documents after discovering a record 113 pending challans against him, with total dues exceeding ₹10 lakh, according to an official post on X.

The Gurugram Traffic Police said the rider was intercepted at MDI Chowk during a routine check, where officials found him riding without a helmet and unable to produce valid documents. A subsequent verification revealed 113 outstanding traffic violation cases registered against the rider, amounting to more than ₹10 lakh in cumulative fines, the department said in its post.

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“Gurugram Traffic Police intercepted a rider at MDI Chowk with no helmet and no documents. A record 113 pending challan cases were found, amounting to a 10…” the post from the official @TrafficGGM handle stated, indicating action taken under traffic enforcement rules.

Enforcement drive amid stricter traffic push 

The incident comes as Gurugram authorities tighten enforcement against repeat traffic offenders and those riding without mandatory safety gear. Recent advisories have highlighted the use of CCTV and automated systems to detect violations and issue challans, with officials warning that habitual offenders could face stricter action, including vehicle detention and higher penalties.

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Traffic police in the city have also begun detaining commercial and heavy vehicles found violating no-entry restrictions until the prohibited time window ends, in addition to issuing fines, as part of efforts to curb repeat violations and reduce congestion.

DO CHECKOUT: Lok Adalat on September 12: Can your traffic challan be waived? Here's what to know

What riders need to know

Under motor vehicle rules, riding without a helmet and failing to carry or produce valid driving and vehicle documents are punishable offences that can lead to challans, vehicle seizure and, in some cases, detention. Authorities have repeatedly urged commuters to clear pending fines, carry digital or physical copies of documents, and wear helmets to avoid penalties and improve road safety.

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The Gurugram Traffic Police can be contacted on its control room numbers 1095 and 0124-2386000 for queries related to challans, towed vehicles and traffic jams, as listed on its official X profile.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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