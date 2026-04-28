Bihar’s wealth makers: Inside the journeys of business leaders who went global

Bihar has long been viewed through the lens of migration, agriculture and public sector dependence. Yet, beyond these familiar narratives lies a quieter but far more complex story — one of enterprise, mobility and large-scale wealth creation.

Over several decades, the state has produced entrepreneurs who stepped out of its limited industrial ecosystem to build companies that now operate across continents and sectors.

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What makes these stories compelling is not just the scale of wealth, but the journeys behind it. Many began with minimal resources, some rebuilt after failures, and others expanded family legacies into global brands. Together, they reflect a shift in how Bihar is perceived in the world of business.

Anil Agarwal (born 1954)

Born in Patna, Anil Agarwal is a self-made Indian billionaire industrialist and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global diversified natural resources conglomerate. His rise is often described as a story of resilience. Early business failures and financial struggles shaped his approach, eventually helping him build one of India’s most significant mining conglomerates with a global footprint.

Estimated net worth: ₹35,000-40,000 crore

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Samprada Singh (1925-2019)

Samprada Singh was a billionaire Indian businessman and the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Alkem Laboratories, one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies. Often cited as an inspirational "rags-to-riches" figure, he transformed a small chemist shop into a global healthcare giant. In 1973, he co-founded Alkem Laboratories with his younger brother, Basudeo Narayan Singh. They moved operations to Mumbai to compete with multinational firms.

Basudeo Narayan Singh, a billionaire Indian entrepreneur and the Executive Chairman of Alkem Laboratories, one of India's top five pharmaceutical companies. He co-founded the firm in 1973 alongside his cousin, the late Samprada Singh, starting with an initial investment of just ₹5 lakh.

Total family net worth: Approximately ₹29,247 crore

Mahendra Prasad (1940-2021)

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Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as "King Mahendra," was a highly influential Indian pharmaceutical tycoon and a veteran politician from Bihar. At the time of his death, he was one of India's richest Members of Parliament, with assets valued at over ₹4,000 crore. He founded Aristo Pharmaceuticals in 1971 in Mumbai. The company grew into one of India's top 20 pharma firms, with operations across Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar.

Net worth: ₹15,000 crore+ (Dec 2021)

Ravindra Kishore Sinha (1951- Present)

Ravindra Kishore Sinha (popularly known as RK Sinha) is an Indian billionaire businessman, politician, and journalist. He is best known as the Founder of Security and Intelligence Services (SIS), which he grew into one of the largest private security firms in India and Australia. Under his leadership, SIS became the first Indian multinational security firm after acquiring Australia's Chubb Security in 2008 for roughly $300 million. Sinha was born in Buxar, Bihar, and holds degrees in Political Science and Law.

Net worth: Rs 8,000-10,000 crore

Sumant Sinha (1965- Present)

Sumant Sinha is a leading Indian entrepreneur and the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ReNew Energy Global (formerly ReNew Power), one of India's largest renewable energy companies. As of 2026, he is a prominent global figure in the energy transition, recognized for building a massive portfolio of solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects.

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Estimated net worth: Rs 3,000+ crore

Subrata Roy (1948-2023)

Born in Araria, Subrata Roy was an Indian businessman who founded the business conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. In 2004, the Sahara group was termed by Time magazine as "the second largest employer in India after Indian Railways". Roy’s journey is often described as a "rags-to-riches" story. He started his business in 1978 in Gorakhpur with just ₹2,000 and a Lambretta scooter.

Net worth: Rs 1,000-2,000 crore

Bhagwan Das Goenka

Associated with The Indian Express, one of India’s most influential media houses. As a key manager of The Indian Express, he contributed to the newspaper's editorial stance during politically charged periods, including its defiance against censorship imposed during the 1975-1977 Emergency under Indira Gandhi's government.

In his memory, the BD Goenka award was established in 1979 by his father, Ramnath Goenka, to recognise contributions made by individuals in building and furthering the cause of journalism. It is now known as The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards (RNG Awards).

Net worth: Rs 1,000+ crore

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh is a 27-year-old Indian entrepreneur and industrialist, best known as the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Oorja Distilleries Private Limited (BODPL). Based in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, he is recognized for entering the capital-intensive ethanol manufacturing sector at the young age of 24.

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Net worth: Approximately ₹66 crore+ as of mid-2025.

Mukesh Sahani (born 1981)

Mukesh Sahani is a prominent Indian politician and former Bollywood set designer from Bihar. He is the founder and National President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and is widely known as the "Son of Mallah" for his advocacy of the Nishad (fisherman) community.

Net worth: Approximately ₹12.34 crore, based on his most recent official asset declarations.

Taken together, these stories challenge the stereotype of Bihar as merely a source of labour migration. Instead, they point to a deeper pattern: entrepreneurial ambition that often begins locally but scales globally.