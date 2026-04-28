Iran calls US tanker seizures 'piracy on high seas' as 3.8 million barrels of oil intercepted

Washington and Tehran are now extending their war at sea, and the language from both sides reflects how far beyond diplomacy the confrontation has moved. After US forces seized two tankers allegedly carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean, Iran's Foreign Ministry called the action "the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas."

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Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei did not hold back. In a post on X, he said the world was witnessing "the return of the pirates," accusing US authorities of using court-approved warrants to dress up what he described as unlawful plunder under official flags.

What the US seized and why

Washington defended the operation as lawful enforcement. Jeanine Ferris Pirro confirmed that US forces had intercepted the tankers Majestic X and Tifani under court-approved warrants, with each vessel carrying roughly 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil at the time of seizure, a combined haul of approximately 3.8 million barrels.

She described the action as part of a broader effort to disrupt illicit oil networks and prevent sanctioned entities from profiting, adding that US agencies would continue to "relentlessly investigate, track, and pursue" such cases in coordination with national security partners.

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Operation Economic Fury

The maritime seizures are one front in a wider economic offensive. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned companies worldwide that providing services to Iran's airlines, including jet fuel, catering, landing support or maintenance, could expose them to sanctions under a programme he named "Operation Economic Fury."

In a post on X, Bessent urged foreign governments to ensure businesses within their jurisdictions avoid assisting Iranian carriers in any capacity. He said the Treasury would pursue "maximum pressure" on Iran and take action against any third parties found facilitating or conducting business with Iranian entities.

Iran's oil sector under strain

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The pressure is beginning to show. Iran's oil industry, already constrained by sanctions and limited export routes, is facing a new problem: storage facilities at Kharg Island are nearing capacity as crude continues to accumulate with nowhere to go. Analysts say Tehran faces an increasingly difficult calculation: halting production risks long-term damage to its oil wells, but export channels remain effectively blocked.

Meanwhile, Trump signalled that Washington's posture would remain unchanged. "If they want to talk, they can come to us," he said, reiterating that any agreement must guarantee Iran does not develop nuclear weapons. "They know what has to be in the agreement. It's very simple," he added.