The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced that a high-level delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22 to hold crucial meetings with American counterparts on advancing the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

According to an official statement, the visit comes in continuation of discussions held earlier this month when officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) were in New Delhi on September 16. Both sides described those talks as “positive” and agreed to intensify negotiations with the aim of achieving an “early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.”

The proposed deal is expected to address long-standing issues between the two countries, including tariffs on agricultural products, market access for US goods and services, India’s demand for easier mobility for skilled professionals, and intellectual property concerns raised by Washington.

Trade talks and challenges

Under the Trump 2.0 administration, US-India trade talks have taken on a sharper edge, reflecting Washington’s tougher stance on market access and subsidies. The White House has pushed for stricter intellectual property protections, reduced tariffs on American agricultural products, and greater opportunities for US companies in India’s fast-growing digital economy. At the same time, India has raised concerns over the US’s steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, restrictions on work visas critical to its IT industry, and recent moves to penalise farm subsidies.

Despite these sticking points, bilateral trade has been steadily rising. In 2024, trade in goods and services between the two nations crossed $200 billion, making the US India’s largest trading partner. Both governments have stressed that a comprehensive trade agreement could unlock new growth opportunities, particularly in digital trade, renewable energy, and defense manufacturing.

Goyal’s visit is seen as a step toward overcoming differences at a time when the global trade environment is being reshaped by US-China tensions and disruptions in supply chains. Analysts believe that progress in these talks could set the stage for a broader economic partnership, complementing the existing strategic and defense cooperation between New Delhi and Washington.