Bill Gates is bullish on India's future: 'Growth of Indian economy is a real positive'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is currently in the country, is bullish on India's future. He said the rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas is very strong. "I'm certainly bullish," he said when asked whether he is bullish or bearish on India's future. "The strength of India today, in terms of economic growth, and innovation, is very exciting," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | On whether he is bullish or bearish on India's future, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates says, "I'm certainly bullish. The rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas is very strong. Everyone knows that in vaccines, India is the world's leader. So we're investing with… pic.twitter.com/zUWo8NJdrO — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

"Democracy is a magic system when it works well. It's not just that my group deserves a term but rather that my group will grow the pie for everyone, improve the economy, education," he said. Gates said that everyone knows that in vaccines, India is the world's leader. "So we're investing with our partners here to come up with lots of new vaccines."

Speaking on his relationship with veteran investor Warren Buffett, Bill Gates said, "I've been friends with Warren for a long time, over 30 years, and we really never had much overlap in our businesses. We had a very similar view of the world, we love talking to each other. I talk to Warren many times a month about all the different things going on."

The Microsoft co-founder revealed that he was once surprised when Buffet decided to funnel some of his generosity through the Gates Foundation. "So that's allowed us to be even more ambitious. But our friendship is basically independent of that."

Gates said Warren hasn't been to India a lot, so he wouldn't claim any deep knowledge. "But as we talk about good things going on in the world, the growth of the Indian economy is definitely a real positive."